Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ircon International approves closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation

Board of Ircon International approves closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 18 July 2025

The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 18 July 2024 has approved the following:

The Ministry of Railways has 'in-principle' decided for closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a joint venture company of IRCON (IRCON holds 26% equity share in IRSDC). The Ministry of Railways has also issued directions for initiating the necessary procedural formalities for handing over of the assets, projects etc. to Zonal Railways/ Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and initiating closure of IRSDC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Milky Mist gears up for Rs 2,000 cr IPO at a valuation of Rs 20,000 cr

Vegetable price in June flare-up halted disinflation, says RBI report

India's first pvt deeptech hub launches in NCR, aiming to mobilise $100 mn

Important to draw right lessons from Kargil war, not repeat mistakes: CDS

CEAT Q1 results: Profit rises 2.74% to Rs 149.79 cr, revenue up 8.79%

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story