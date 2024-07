At meeting held on 18 July 2024

The Board of Bank of Maharashtra at its meeting held on 18 July 2024 has accorded approval for raising Long Term Bonds (Infra Bonds) up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore in multiple tranches through a public issue or private placement, during FY 24-25.

