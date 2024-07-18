Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud wins AI Transformation project from Vidyavikas group of Education Institutions

Blue Cloud wins AI Transformation project from Vidyavikas group of Education Institutions

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has secured strategic 'Al Transformation' Project from reputed 25 year old Vidyavikas group of Educational Institutions.

As per project scope, Blue Cloud is in the process of deploying its flagship Al product offerings like 'Emotifics' and 'Edugenie' in Vidyavikas College and Schools. Emotifics is an innovative 'Emotion Al' analytics solution which tracks human emotions with the help of advanced computer vision technology. Emotifics helps Schools & College to improve student performance, staff productivity and mental health of students. Edugenie, one stop platform for Education needs, offers comprehensive features like ERP, CRM, LMS, Assessment etc., powered by Al technology.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

L&T Technology Q1FY25 results: Net profit up marginally at Rs 313.6 crore

MyTVS lines up its expansion plans, sets sight on overseas market

Dalmia Bharat Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 141 crore

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.86% to Rs 459 crore

Gadchiroli encounter: 12 Naxals killed, had cumulative bounty of Rs 86 lakh

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story