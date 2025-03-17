OECD estimates India's GDP growth at 6.4% in FY25, says interest rates projected to decline only gently

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has stated in a latest update that Indias GDP growth is projected to be 6.4% in FY 2024-25 and 6.6% in FY 2025-26, recording a modest uptick compared to 6.3% in FY2023-24. However, the estimates are down 0.50% and 0.20%, respectively, compared to OECDs December estimates. Policy interest rates are projected to decline only gently in India to help maintain anchored inflation expectations.

