Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 35.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.71% to Rs 72.95 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 35.03% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.71% to Rs 72.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 9.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 93.00% to Rs 239.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

72.9544.56239.43124.066.859.858.1210.553.993.2414.949.413.673.0113.748.542.391.779.725.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News