Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 52.08 crore

Net loss of Moneyboxx Finance reported to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 52.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.32% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.80% to Rs 198.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

