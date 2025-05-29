RKEC Projects standalone net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.42% to Rs 118.52 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 50.28% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.42% to Rs 118.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.81% to Rs 20.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 399.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

