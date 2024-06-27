Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jubilant Industries approves change in directorate

Board of Jubilant Industries approves change in directorate

Jun 27 2024
At meeting held on 27 June 2024

The Board of Jubilant Industries at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved appointment of Mohandeep Singh (DIN: 10661432) as an Additional Director designated as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 27 June 2024.

The Board has noted the resignation of Jagat Sharma (DIN: 02997958) from the post of Director and Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 26 June 2024, citing personal reasons. However, he will continue in the employment of the Company. Sharma has also resigned as Director and Whole Time Director of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company) (JACPL) with effect from the close of business hours on 26 June 2024. However, he will continue as an employee of JACPL.

Jun 27 2024

