Board of Jubilant Ingrevia approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
At meeting held on 31 July 2025

The Board of Jubilant Ingrevia at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved the appointment of Aashti Bhartia (DIN: 02840983), as an Additional Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 August 2025. The Board also accepted the resignation of Arjun Shanker Bhartia (DIN: 03019690), as Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 31 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

