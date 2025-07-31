Board of Jubilant Ingrevia approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 31 July 2025

The Board of Jubilant Ingrevia at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved the appointment of Aashti Bhartia (DIN: 02840983), as an Additional Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 August 2025. The Board also accepted the resignation of Arjun Shanker Bhartia (DIN: 03019690), as Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 31 July 2025.

