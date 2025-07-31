Cyient and Zinier announce strategic partnership

To accelerate field service transformation for asset-intensive industries

Cyient and Zinier, a leading provider of AI-powered Field Service Management (FSM) software, have announced a strategic go-to-market partnership to deliver rapid, scalable field service transformation for asset-intensive industries.

This partnership combines Cyient's deep implementation and systems integration expertise with Zinier's intelligent, no-code FSM platform, creating a powerful combination that enables clients to modernize field operations and drive faster time-to-value.

Under this partnership, Zinier brings its highly configurable FSM platformdesigned for intelligent scheduling, mobile-first field execution, predictive maintenance, and rapid no-code workflow customization. Cyient complements this with decades of domain expertise in FSM consulting and proven capabilities in integrating GIS, ERP, EAM, and IoT platforms.