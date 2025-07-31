Carborundum Universal allots 5,882 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal has allotted 5882 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 31 July 2025.

Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 19,04,29,600 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 19,04,29,600/-.

