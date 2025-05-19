Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 322.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 201.25 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 322.72% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 201.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 681.71% to Rs 77.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 732.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

201.25188.05732.89704.09-0.56-11.38-4.37-10.6350.274.58101.1419.0945.50-1.9780.57-7.5745.4010.7477.789.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News