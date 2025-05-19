Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 135.70% to Rs 9.31 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.70% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 575.68% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 26.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.313.95 136 26.8019.75 36 OPM %30.61-4.30 -16.317.65 - PBDT2.90-0.40 LP 4.000.83 382 PBT2.85-0.44 LP 3.820.66 479 NP1.81-0.56 LP 2.500.37 576

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

