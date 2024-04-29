Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

Board of KFin Technologies approves change in senior management

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 April 2024

The Board of KFin Technologies at its meeting held on 29 April 2024 has approved the changes in senior management as follows:

Approved the appointment of Sujay Puthran as Chief People Officer and Saijo Menachery as Head - Fund Accounting Solutions with effect from 29 April 2024.

Approved the change in role and designation of Mario Sylvester Roche (Senior Management Personnel), as the Chief Operating Officer - Alternatives & Wealth Solutions, with effect from 29 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

