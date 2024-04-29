Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announces revision in equity investment in Talcher Fertilizer project

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announces revision in equity investment in Talcher Fertilizer project

Apr 29 2024
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announced that the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India vide communication dated 07 March 2024 has informed that Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at its meeting held on 21 February 2024 has approved the revised total equity investment of Rs.2169.67 crore (10%) by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers in Talcher Fertilizer's project as against earlier equity investment of Rs.1184.20 crore (1 0%).

Talcher Fertilizers (TFL) is a joint venture company of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, GAIL (India), Coal India and Fertiliser Corporation of India. TFL was incorporated on 13 November 2015.

TFL plans to produce approx. 1.26 MMTPA of urea using coal as feedstock. TFL plant will employ coal gasification technology for production of urea which is first of its kind in India.

Apr 29 2024

