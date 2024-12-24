Board of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 24 December 2024

The Board of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works at its meeting held on 24 December 2024 fund raising up to Rs 500 crore via issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities, including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and / or private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or through a qualified institutions placements or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate.

