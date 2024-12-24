Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Renaissance Global successfully raises Rs 163.49 cr

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Through preferential allotment of 1.08 cr equity shares

Renaissance Global announced the successful capital raise of Rs 1,63,49,30,850 through a preferential allotment of 1,08,99,539 equity shares at Rs 150 per share. This fundraise strengthens RGL's balance sheet and positions the company to capitalize on growth opportunities across its global operations.

The proceeds from this preferential issue will play a pivotal role in supporting RGL's growth strategy. The capital will be channeled into core business areas, including investments in new manufacturing units, asset refurbishment, and enhancements to operational capabilities. Additionally, these funds will empower the company to pursue inorganic growth opportunities, such as strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, to accelerate expansion in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the proceeds will address general corporate purposes, ensuring the seamless execution of RGL's transformative growth initiatives

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

