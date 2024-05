At meeting held on 27 May 2024

The Board of Lakshmi Machine Works at its meeting held on 27 May 2024 has approved the proposal for change of name of the Company from Lakshmi Machine Works to LMW subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the relevant Statutory Authorities as may be necessary in this regard.

