FSN E-Commerce Ventures appoints director

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
With effect from 15 July 2024

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (NYKAA) has announced the appointment of Santosh Desai as an Independent Director on its Board, effective 15 July 2024, for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Santosh served as the CEO of Future Brands for nearly 17 years. He has also served as the President of McCann, one of India's premier advertising agencies. Having spent over two illustrious decades in advertising, he has been involved in strategically building key brands for numerous local and multinational organizations. Today, he is considered a thought leader in the Indian 'consumer brand' space.

Santosh is currently serving on the boards of Think9 Consumer Technologies, Dainik Jagran Group and Breakthrough. He is also a member of the Governing Councils of Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad & Praxis Business School, Kolkata. He has earlier served on the boards of ING Vysya Bank and OXFAM India.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

