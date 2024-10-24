Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Le Travenues Technology approves acquisition of Zoop Web Services

Board of Le Travenues Technology approves acquisition of Zoop Web Services

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 24 October 2024

The Board of Le Travenues Technology (IXIGO) at its meeting held on 24 October 2024 has approved entering into definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in Zoop Web Services (Zoop) for a total consideration of Rs. 12.54 crore including noncompete fee, subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent, through a combination of secondary and primary share purchases. Additionally, the Company have the option to purchase the remaining stake in the future subject to fulfillment of certain conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Now, you can manage your medication list and schedule on Samsung Health app

To insure or not? Cyber insurance helps recover losses from cyberattacks

Castrol India Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 6.7% to Rs 207 cr

IPL 2025: KL Rahul unlikely to be retained by Lucknow Super Giants

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Sepoy openings increased by 720

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story