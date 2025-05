At meeting held on 14 May 2025

The Board of Mafatlal Industries at its meeting held on 14 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Smita Jhanwar, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1 June 2025 in place of Milan Shah, who shall retire from the office of Chief Financial Officer with effect from the closing of business hours on 31 May 2025.

