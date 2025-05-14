Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

May 14 2025
NSE India VIX slides 5.35% to 17.23.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,728, a premium of 61.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,666.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 88.55 points or 0.36% to 24,666.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.35% to 17.23.

Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics and REC were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

May 14 2025

