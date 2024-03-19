Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Manappuram Finance approves fund raising program for FY 2025

Board of Manappuram Finance approves fund raising program for FY 2025

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 March 2024

The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 19 March 2024 has approved fund raising program of the company for FY 2024-25 which includes issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures upto the overall limit of Rs. 6000 crore by way of private placement or/and Public issue in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or its committee thereof from time to time.

The Board also approved the issuance of Secured, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Listed, Rated, Non-Convertible Taxable Debentures for an aggregate amount of Rs 25 crore on private placement basis.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

