Dr. Reddy's launches Versavo (bevacizumab) in UK

Used in treatment of several types of cancers

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Versavo (bevacizumab) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dr. Reddy's Versavo is a (bevacizumab) biosimilar of Avastin1 and indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.

Versavo is the first Dr. Reddy's biosimilar product to be approved and launched in the UK. It is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single use vials.

Dr. Reddy's launched Versavo in India in 2019. Subsequently, Versavo was introduced in other markets such as Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal, and Jamaica under the same brand name. In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News