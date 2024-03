JBM Auto announced that its subsidiary, JBM EcoLife Mobility has been declared as L1 and awarded the Tender as a bus operator for procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,390 electric buses [approx. 65%] and development of allied electric and civil infrastructure on Gross Cost Contracting [GCC] under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. The value of the contract is Rs 7,500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel