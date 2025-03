The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 29 March 2025 has approved fund-raising program of the Company for FY 2025-26, which inter-alia includes issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures up to an overall limit of Rs. 5500 crore by way of private placement or/and public issue in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News