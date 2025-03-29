Power Mech Projects secures order worth Rs 425 cr

Power Mech Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 425 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power.

The project involves civil works and the erection of prefabricated structural steel for a 2 x 800 MW power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, and is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issuance of the notice to proceed.

Meanwhile, the company has secured a Rs 972.135 crore order from the National Highways Authority of India for constructing a 49 km, 4-lane bypass in Jharkhand under a hybrid annuity mode. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

The company reported a 33.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.04 crore on a 20.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,337.97 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip surged 11.64% to end at Rs 2,718.25 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

