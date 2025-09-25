Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 25 September 2025

The board of Natco Pharma at its meeting held on 25 September 2025 has given their in-principle approval to evaluate the demerger of the Agro business of the company into a separate entity.

The management believes that this move shall enable value unlocking of the core business (pharmaceuticals) and enhance long-term growth. Further, it also provides operational flexibility, focused and dedicated management (for respective businesses), different brand positioning for each legal entity.

As a part of the proposed reorganization, the Company may retain a small minority stake in the resulting company. This is to support the company in terms of common services such as R&D, Patents, etc. Support via Transitional Service Agreements (TSAs) at arm's length pricing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

