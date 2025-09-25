Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

At meeting held on 25 September 2025

The board of Natco Pharma at its meeting held on 25 September 2025 has given their in-principle approval to evaluate the demerger of the Agro business of the company into a separate entity.

The management believes that this move shall enable value unlocking of the core business (pharmaceuticals) and enhance long-term growth. Further, it also provides operational flexibility, focused and dedicated management (for respective businesses), different brand positioning for each legal entity.

As a part of the proposed reorganization, the Company may retain a small minority stake in the resulting company. This is to support the company in terms of common services such as R&D, Patents, etc. Support via Transitional Service Agreements (TSAs) at arm's length pricing.