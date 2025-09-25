Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister launches Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal

Finance Minister launches Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) yesterday. Union Finance Minister called the launch of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) not just an institutional milestone and stated that it is a symbol of how far GST has come in the last eight years, and it is also a powerful reminder of our determination to continue improving, reforming, and adapting it for the future. Sitharaman stated that GSTAT is a natural extension of the reform arc an important advance for ease of doing business and a vital forum for justice; and in simple terms: when a taxpayer has a dispute, the first appeal lies within the tax administration. At the second level, whether the original order is from the Centre or a State, the appeal will now converge at a single, independent forum - the GSTAT. Marking the operationalisation of GSTAT is an important milestone, the Union Finance Minister said that what began in 2017 as 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market' now evolves into 'One Nation, One Forum for Fairness and Certainty'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Powell's Valuation Concerns and Sector Weakness Drag U.S. Markets Lower

Aussie dollar firms as RBA easing bets cool

BSE SME JD Cables plugs into the market but current fizzles at listing floor

Crisil rises after inking deal to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. for $38 million

Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story