Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME JD Cables plugs into the market but current fizzles at listing floor

BSE SME JD Cables plugs into the market but current fizzles at listing floor

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of JD Cables was trading at Rs 152 on the BSE, matching the issue price of Rs 152.

The scrip was listed at Rs 160, a premium of 5.26% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 160 and a low of Rs 152. About 18.22 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

JD Cables' IPO was subscribed 118.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 September 2025 and it closed on 22 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 144 to Rs 152 per share.

The IPO comprised 63,15,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 55,53,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 7,61,600 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company, repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, JD Cables on 17 September 2025, raised Rs 27.05 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.80 lakh shares at Rs 152 each to 20 anchor investors.

JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors, including power cables, control cables, aerial bunched cables, single-core service wires, and conductors such as All Aluminium Conductor (AAC), All Aluminium Alloy Conductor (AAAC), and Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR), which are used for the transmission and distribution of electricity. The company is an approved vendor for various State Electricity Boards. Its supply network spans multiple states, including Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and West Bengal. As of the latest available data, the company had a total of 32 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 250.53 crore and net profit of Rs 22.15 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crisil rises after inking deal to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. for $38 million

Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story