Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd surged 15.09% to Rs 6023.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3761 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd soared 11.60% to Rs 371.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd spiked 10.40% to Rs 553. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19614 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 1068.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94371 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 1474.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46176 shares in the past one month.

