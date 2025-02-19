Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government approves Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund to five States

Government approves Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund to five States

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, has approved Rs.1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, affected by flood, flash flood, landslides, cyclonic storm during year 2024. The HLC approved central assistance of Rs.1554.99 crore to five States from NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50% of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF. Out of the total amount of Rs.1554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs. 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs. 288.93 crore for Tripura.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

