Board of NHPC approves bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

At meeting held on 30 July 2025

The Board of NHPC at its meeting held on 30 July 2025 has approved the perusal of Key Information Document (KID) for raising of funds through issue of Unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative AG Series Bonds up to Rs.2,000 crore in one or more tranches through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2025-26.

