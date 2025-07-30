IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 2952.83 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 18.99% to Rs 233.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 288.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 2952.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2621.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2952.832621.0257.0957.68403.32482.18356.31436.16233.35288.06

