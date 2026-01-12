Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of NLC India approves investment of up to Rs 66.60 cr in NLC India Renewables

Board of NLC India approves investment of up to Rs 66.60 cr in NLC India Renewables

Image
Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 12 January 2026

The board of NLC India at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has approved in-principle to invest upto Rs. 66.60 crore in one or more tranches in NLC India Renewables (NIRL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, by way of subscription to Equity shares at face value, subject to necessary statutory approvals, if any, as and when required, for funding the Green Energy Projects, to be executed through Joint Venture Companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NLC India board gives in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

Rabi acreage gains 2.81% on year

Digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, says RBI Governor

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story