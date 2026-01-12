Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has stated that while digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, it has also altered the nature, speed and transmission of risks. He emphasised that regulation and supervision must be adaptive, vigilant, ecosystem-aware and outcome-oriented. The Governor underscored the need to improve the quality, availability and use of data, and to leverage technology for better supervisory analytics to strengthen oversight. He also stressed that digitalisation and innovation must remain aligned with the objective of ensuring fairness and preserving customer trust. He also underscored the need to intensify engagement and capacity-building efforts, highlighting the role of College of Supervisors as not merely a training institution but a platform for shared learning, skill upgradation and developing a common language of oversight between the Reserve Bank and its Regulated Entities. The governor made these comments at the 3rd Annual Global Conference of the College of Supervisors of the RBI.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

