NLC India board gives in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 12 January 2026

The board of NLC India at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has accorded in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC India, in line with the National Monetisation Pipeline targets of the Government of India, through dilution of equity stake up to 25% in one or more tranches through Public Offer, subject to obtaining requisite approvals from the competent authority(ies). The said in-principle approval shall be communicated to the Ministry of Coal for onward submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for approval.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

