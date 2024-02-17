Board of Novartis India agrees to support Novartis AG in strategic review process

At meeting held on 17 February 2024

The Board of Novartis India at its meeting held on 17 February 2024 took note of the communication received from Novartis AG, Holding Company & Promoter, regarding their intention to conduct a strategic review to unlock value of their shareholding in the Company.

After some deliberations, the Board agreed to support Novartis AG, as may be required, in evaluating their strategic options.

