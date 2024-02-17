Board of Novartis India approves change in directorate

At meeting held 17 February 2024

The Board of Novartis India at its meeting held on 17 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Gira Sardesai (DIN: 02610502), as an Additional Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) with effect from 31 March 2024. The Board also took note of cessation of Jai Hiremath (DIN: 00062203) as an Independent Director of the company on completion of his second and final term with effect from 31 March 2024.

The Board has also appointed Christopher Snook (DIN: 00369790), as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director for a period of 4 (four) consecutive years with effect from 31 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News