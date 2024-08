At meeting held on 22 August 2024

The Board of Nucleus Software Exports at its meeting held on 22 August 2024 has approved a proposal for buyback of up to 4,48,018 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each from the equity shareholders of the company at a price of Rs 1,615 per equity shares for an aggregate amount of exceeding Rs 72.35 crore.

