Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Orient Electric at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has accepted the resignation of Desh Deepak Khetrapal (DIN: 02362633) as Director and from the position of Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, to be effective from the close of business hours on 30 May 2024.

The Board also approved the appointment of Ravindra Singh Negi (DIN: 10627944) as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company for a period of five (5) years effective from 31 May 2024.

