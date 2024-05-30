Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Orient Electric at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has accepted the resignation of Desh Deepak Khetrapal (DIN: 02362633) as Director and from the position of Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, to be effective from the close of business hours on 30 May 2024.

The Board also approved the appointment of Ravindra Singh Negi (DIN: 10627944) as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company for a period of five (5) years effective from 31 May 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of HeidelbergCement India approves change in directorate

Board of Larsen &amp; Toubro approves change in nominee director

Board of Novartis India approves change in directorate

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala

Board of IndusInd Bank appoints director

Wagend Infra Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MIL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story