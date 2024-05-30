Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MIL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.01% to Rs 5.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 38.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.159.32 -2 38.3335.76 7 OPM %12.46-1.18 -19.3111.72 - PBDT1.670.16 944 8.625.09 69 PBT1.40-0.19 LP 7.403.84 93 NP1.01-0.08 LP 5.332.82 89

