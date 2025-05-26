Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Panama Petrochem approves change in directorate

Board of Panama Petrochem approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Panama Petrochem at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has approved the following change in directorate:

Pursuant to the Company's succession planning framework, Amirali Rayani has stepped down from the position of Chairman of the Company, effective from the close of business hours on July 31, 2025. He will, however, continue to serve as a member of the Board. Accordingly, Arif Rayani, Executive Director, (DIN: 00245647), has been re-designated as the Chairman of the Company, w.e.f. 01 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mastek deploys full-scale Oracle Fusion Cloud suite for Air Niugini

Medium enterprises contribute nearly 40% of MSME exports, showcasing immense untapped potential, says NITI AaYog

Balkrishna Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mrkt open higher

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG rating from SES ESG Research

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story