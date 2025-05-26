Mastek deploys full-scale Oracle Fusion Cloud suite for Air Niugini

Mastek announced the successful go-live of a full-scale Oracle Fusion Cloud suite implementation for Air Niugini, the national airline of Papua New Guinea (PNG). This milestone represents one of the most significant digital transformation initiatives within the PNG aviation sector, enabling a leap forward in operational efficiency, automation, and data-driven decision-making.

As a leading carrier offering both domestic and international services, Air Niugini recognised the need to modernise its ageing legacy infrastructure to meet evolving business and regulatory demands. With a fragmented system landscape and high dependency on manual processes, Air Niugini is now focused on transformation strategies to ensure agility, visibility, and scalability - critical factors for operational excellence in the modern aviation industry.

To address these challenges, Air Niugini partnered with Mastek as its strategic advisor and implementation partner to drive a comprehensive cloud-enabled transformation aligned with its long term vision of operational excellence, financial sustainability, and workforce empowerment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News