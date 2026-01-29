Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 28 January 2026

The board of Piramal Pharma at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the following change:

Resignation of Tanya Sanish as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 20 February 2026.

Appointment of Pratibha Mishra (ACS No. 53432), as interim company secretary and compliance officer, KMP of the Company with effect from 21 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, NSDL, Lodha Developers, Cochin Shipyard, Vedanta

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Revathi Equipment India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 18.26% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story