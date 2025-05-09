Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 8506.00 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 21.64% to Rs 1593.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1309.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 8506.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7083.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.38% to Rs 5655.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5577.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 32553.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27916.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8506.007083.0032553.5027916.4023.4925.8526.2628.422459.901972.909383.208671.002005.201605.207679.507201.001593.301309.805655.105577.90

