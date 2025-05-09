Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 65.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.71% to Rs 18478.96 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 65.32% to Rs 2601.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1573.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.71% to Rs 18478.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16250.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.45% to Rs 9548.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6564.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.76% to Rs 71307.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61073.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

