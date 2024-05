At meeting held on 03 May 2024

The Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India at its meeting held on 03 May 2024 has approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures through private placement, in one or more tranches up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 2,250 crore.

