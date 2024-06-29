Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of REC approves incorporation of project specific SPVs

Board of REC approves incorporation of project specific SPVs

Image
Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 June 2024

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 29 June 2024 and approved incorporation of two project-specific special purpose vehicles, as wholly owned subsidiary companies of REC Power Development & Consultancy (a wholly owned subsidiary of REC), for the purpose of selection of Bidder as Transmission Service Provider (TSP) to establish following two Interstate Transmission Systems projects allocated by Ministry of Power, Government of India, through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process.

1. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part- 4: 3.5 GW): Part A

2. Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part- 4: 3.5 GW): Part B

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

