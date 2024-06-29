Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 140.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 22.18 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 140.98% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.18% to Rs 21.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 89.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

22.1821.4789.8695.5835.3918.6331.5222.718.684.1429.9023.548.393.8428.6122.045.882.4421.3516.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News