Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 140.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 22.18 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 140.98% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.18% to Rs 21.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 89.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.1821.47 3 89.8695.58 -6 OPM %35.3918.63 -31.5222.71 - PBDT8.684.14 110 29.9023.54 27 PBT8.393.84 118 28.6122.04 30 NP5.882.44 141 21.3516.40 30

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

